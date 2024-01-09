Quincy Police Shoot & Kill Man Who Allegedly Stabbed Officer

A man is dead after police say he was shot by officers who were responding to a disturbance call at a convenience store in Quincy on Monday night.

The Quincy Police Department reports the incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. at the Jackpot Food Mart in the 300 block of F Street Southeast.

Police say two officers arrived at the scene and confronted a man armed with a knife, who allegedly stabbed one of the officers before they opened fire, killing him.

The names of the deceased man and the officers involved have yet to be released to the public.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reports the stabbed officer received treatment at Quincy Valley Medical Center.

The incident is now under review by the Columbia Basin Investigative Team.