Shooting threat against Quincy School District

Quincy Police are on the lookout for the person responsible for a threat against the school district.

Police Captain Ryan Green says the threat was made on Facebook.

"The posting referenced, 'you better have all the students gone on Friday, going to shoot up the place at 11.' This threat is real." Green said.

Green says there's no evidence the threat is credible, but police are erring on the side of caution with extra patrols today and next week.

"We just want to make sure students and staff are safe at school. So, we just want to be there and make our presence known and that we're here for community safety." Green added.

If you have information about the threat, please call Quincy Police at (509) 787-4718