May 7th Shooting in Wenatchee Proceeds to Prosecutor’s Office

The North Central Washington Special Investigation Unit (NCW SIU) completed their investigation into the officer-involved shooting on May 7 in Wenatchee, and is now in the hands of the Chelan County Prosecuting Attorney.

The Chelan County Prosecuting Attorney was given the case for review Thursday.

On May 7, 36-year-old Alexander White was killed in an officer-involved shooting. Wenatchee Police Department said body cam footage showed White firing shots in the direction of officers and towards vendors setting up for the Apple Blossom Festival.

Wenatchee Police officers Corey Fuller, Aly Mustain and Brian Hewitt were involved in the shooting and were released from paid administrative leave approximately a month after the shooting.

Officer Hewitt was shot in the leg during the incident.

Wenatchee Police Department conducted an internal investigation and ruled that the three officers involved did not violate department policies during the shooting.

The Chelan County Prosecuting Attorney will now decide whether the three officers will face charges for their roles in the shooting.