Quincy Man Arrested for Allegedly Ramming Car Into Married Couple, Injuring Man

A Quincy man is in jail after he allegedly rammed his vehicle into a car and injured another man.

Deputies with the Grant County Sheriff's Office were called to a dirt road along a canal bank near Road 9 Northwest and Road R Northwest at around 2 a.m. on Saturday.

Sheriff's office spokesperson Kyle Foreman says the reporting party was with her husband in the car that was being intentionally struck, and that the driver of the assaulting vehicle was her boyfriend.

"We received conflicting stories from both the suspect and the victim. So what we can go with now is the evidence, and that evidence tells us that the victim's boyfriend rammed into the vehicle that the calling party and her husband were occupying at least six or seven times."

Foreman says 21-year-old Brian Reyes Beltran injured the woman's husband in the process.

"At one point the husband tried to get out of his vehicle but at the same time, Beltran was sideswiping his car. That action caused the husband's leg to get pinched in between the door and the rocker panel of his vehicle, and we later learned that the husband had a broken leg as a result of that."

Deputies say Beltran had left the scene on foot by the time they arrived but that he later turned himself in to officers at the Quincy Police Department.

He was arrested for investigation of first-degree assault and is currently being held in the Grant County Jail.