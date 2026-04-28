Home prices keep rising in Washington, and renters are feeling the pressure. Whether you live near Puget Sound, the Wenatchee Valley, or in the Columbia Basin, finding an affordable apartment is getting harder. As the search for solutions goes on, it’s important to know exactly what landlords can and cannot legally charge you in Washington.

Why Are Rents in Washington Still Climbing?

Many factors affect housing costs, such as a shortage of available homes and economic changes. But unlike most states, Washington has taken steps to make it clearer for tenants to know how much rent can go up.

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The New Math: Understanding the 10% Cap

As of last year (May of 2025), Washington set a statewide limit on how much rent can increase to help protect renters from large, sudden increases. The law says rent can only go up by 10% or by 7% plus the inflation rate (CPI), whichever is less, in any 12-month period.

The CPI, or Consumer Price Index, measures inflation. For example, if the CPI is 2%, a landlord could raise rent by 9% (7% plus 2%). Since the law uses the lower number, this 9% increase would be allowed. If inflation jumped to 5%, the total would be 12%, but the 10% cap would limit the increase to protect renters.

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What are Washington Renters Rights Regarding Fees and Deposits?

Finding a place you can afford is just the first step. Move-in costs can be a big challenge, too. In Washington, the law requires landlords to be clear about all fees , which must be listed in the written lease.

Security Deposits: These are refundable and intended to cover damage beyond normal wear and tear. If your landlord charges non-refundable fees, your security deposit can’t exceed 10% of one month’s rent.

Non-refundable Fees: Landlords can charge fees for things like cleaning or paperwork, but these must be clearly listed in your lease.

Late Fees: If you pay rent late, the fee must be reasonable. Usually, this means up to $20 or 20% of your rent, whichever amount is higher.

What are the Important Restrictions to Remember?

The 12-Month Rule: Landlords cannot increase your rent during the first year of your tenancy.

Advance Notice: You must receive at least 90 days' written notice before any rent increase takes effect.

Screening Fees: While landlords can charge an application fee, they must provide you with the name and address of the screening service they use.

Knowing these limits can help you save money and feel more secure about your rights as the market changes.

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