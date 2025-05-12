Truck Driver Injured In Yakima Canyon Crash

A Yakima man has injuries following a single-vehicle accident in Kittitas County early Monday.

The Washington State Patrol says it happened at around 5:20 a.m. on State Route 821 about eight miles south of Ellensburg when 61-year-old Mario A. Garza lost control of the tractor trailer semi-truck he was driving, struck a jersey barrier, and rolled.

Garza was transported to Kittitas Valley Healthcare Hospital in Ellensburg with unspecified injuries.

Troopers say impairment was not a factor in the accident and no charges will be filed against him.