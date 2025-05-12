One Dead, Two Injured In Two-Vehicle Crash Near Vernita Bridge

One person is dead and two others have injuries following a two-vehicle collision near the Grant/Benton County Line last Friday (May 9).

The Washington State Patrol says it happened at around 11 a.m. on State Route 24 near the south side of the Vernita Bridge when a sports car driven by 68-year-old James Sandall of Yakima made a left turn onto the highway and was struck by an oncoming pickup truck driven by 66-year-old Rhonda Procell of Bovill, Idaho.

Both Procell and Sandall, as well as a passenger in his vehicle - 62-year-old Carrie Greenough of Yakima, were transported to Kadlec Medical Center in Richland where Sandall later died.

A passenger in Procell's vehicle, 65-year-old Robin Taylor of Rochester, was uninjured in the crash, which slowed traffic on the highway for several hours.

Troopers say impairment was not a factor in the collision, which remains under investigation.