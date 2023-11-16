Wenatchee One Of 56 Washington Cities Receiving Special Housing Grant

Housing in Wenatchee/ all over seems to be absolutely astonishing. Back in 2015, I could rent a 1 bed 1 bath apartment in a very nice area of Wenatchee for $650 a month, including water, sewer and garbage. That same place now, goes for well over $1,200 a month. Will there be any relief?

Aly/Canva Aly/Canva loading...

Washington Department Commerce awards nearly $3 million to help cities plan for increasing middle housing options.

Source

You read that right. What cities around us does this impact?

Wenatchee is among the list of cities to receive a special housing grant of $75,000.

Source

“Middle housing and accessory dwelling units can increase homeownership opportunities, add to the diversity of rental housing, and allow families at every stage of life to stay in the communities they call home,” said Washington Commerce Director Mike Fong. “Data show we need a million more homes in our state over the next 20 years to address the growing challenge of housing affordability, and middle housing is a critical piece to reach that goal.” Source

Aly/Canva Aly/Canva loading...

Walla Walla, Airway Heights and Spokane among some of the other cities receiving this Housing Grant.

Spokane is set to be awarded $75,000.

Walla Walla to be awarded $75,000.

Airway Heights was awarded $50,000.

How were the amounts and towns decided upon to award?

"Maximum grant amounts are between $35,000 and $75,000, and dependent on population and whether the community received funding from the 2021-23 Middle Housing Grant program. " Source

How will the Grants help cities like Wenatchee WA?

"Grants will support adoption of local actions that aim to accommodate projected housing needs at all income levels through different types of units, providing more affordable housing options" Source

This is a nice bump for the city of Wenatchee and the other 56 cities that applied and awarded the housing grant.

Aly/Canva Aly/Canva loading...

8 of the Most Affordable Places To Live in Washington State Apartment and house hunting? These 8 places in Washington State might be the way to go Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals

5 Weirdly Named and Strangely Famous Small Towns in Washington Most towns and cities in Washington are named after Native American tribes. Others are named after families or local monuments. Here are five small Washington towns with strange or interesting names and the history behind them. These include the birthplace of United Airlines, murder, and mystery. Gallery Credit: Paul Drake