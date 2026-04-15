One Rider Just Ruined Opening Day at Sage Hills—See the Damage
Everyone in the Wenatchee Valley was eager for Wednesday, April 1st. After four quiet months to protect our wintering Mule Deer, the Sage Hills trails were finally ready for us again. But as the deer left, the rain arrived, and a choice was made that has left many in the community feeling a bit "hoof-sore."
On the rainy, wet opening day, one horse rider went out on the soft, wet trail. This left deep, hardened post-holes that turned a smooth downhill section into a rough and difficult path.
The Impact of a Muddy Trek
We all want to get back into the hills, but riding in the mud does more than make a mess—it causes real damage. A horse’s weight presses down on just four small spots, unlike tires or boots. In wet weather, this leads to:
Hazardous "Post-holing": Deep hoofprints can trip runners, cause mountain bikers to lose control, or cause hikers to twist an ankle.
Erosion Acceleration: These holes collect water, forming small pools that slowly wash away the trail.
Costly Maintenance: Volunteers spend hours repairing trails after the holes dry and harden into concrete.
How local community members reacted to the damage
"...Those hoofprints are a real bummer. So jarring on the bike and a possible rolled ankle…" -MK
"Horse owners have the entire National Forest to ride in, why must they ride their giant dog on a highly used single track?!? This comes from a former horse owner." -ES
"Sadly, a LOT of damage from horses :(.
Peak flowers are still a ways out" -SC
Learn and Be Part of the Community of Stewardship
To the rider who went out: We understand how tempting the Sage Hills are after a long winter. This isn’t meant as a lecture, just a friendly reminder. Being a good steward of the Wenatchee Valley sometimes means staying home.
If it’s raining or the ground sticks to your shoes, the trails aren’t ready yet. Let’s keep our single tracks safe and smooth for everyone—people, animals, and bikers. Next time it rains, let’s give the Sage Hills another day to recover.
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