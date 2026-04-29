The usual January low-lying clouds often trap the Wenatchee Valley in some gray, hazy conditions. To enjoy some sun in the winter months, we usually drive up to the higher elevations and get some turns in at Mission Ridge, high above the soup.

But, if you dream of warm beaches year-round, I’m talking clear turquoise water and soft, powdery sand. Be ready to trade your hiking boots or ski boots for flip-flops. The new "World’s 50 Best Beaches" list is out, and two top picks are waiting for you.

If you want a top-notch getaway without flying overseas

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Playa Balandra is a great choice. It’s near La Paz at the southern end of the Baja Peninsula and was recently named the #8 beach in the world. With its famous "mushroom rock" and clear, shallow lagoons, this protected spot feels more like a natural pool than the sea. It’s not far from the Pacific Northwest and offers a peaceful, eco-friendly escape where the desert meets the Sea of Cortez.

Check out the single American beach on the top 50 list

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If you’d rather not travel abroad, head east to the only American beach on the global top 50 list: Siesta Beach in Sarasota, Florida . It’s ranked 28th in the world and #7 in North America. Siesta Key is famous for its 99% pure quartz sand, which stays cool even on hot afternoons. Judges called it "world-class comfort," making it a great place for a family trip or a relaxing walk at sunset.

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Whether you pick the bright blue waters of Mexico’s Baja or the smooth, white sand of Florida’s Gulf Coast, these places are more than just vacation spots—they’re officially some of the best views in the world. It might be time to leave the Wenatchee rain behind and enjoy some top-rated sunshine . That blue water is closer than you think.

LOOK: See America's 50 Best Beach Towns Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub , released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here . From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.

Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut. Gallery Credit: Keri Wiginton

Ten Surprising Beach Hacks For Summer Gallery Credit: TSM Lafayette