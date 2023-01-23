A forum for individuals to share stories of how they believe COVID pandemic response has impacted their lives is set for Wenatchee. NBA Hall of Famer John Stockton and Voices For Medical Freedon podcaster will be the keynote speaker.

The listening session is scheduled at the Wenatchee Convention Center on Saturday, Jan. 28th by Wenatchee area members of the Truth and Accountability Project Washington in partnership with InformedChoiceWA.org. Those interested in attending or sharing an experience are asked to RSVP

Organizers include Bill Sullivan, a board member of the Chelan Douglas Health District who has argued for more informed consent policies for the agency. The event is intended to allow people to share their personal experiences with vaccine injury, the results of COVID mandates like lockdowns or school, church or business closures, hospital protocols, masking mandates.

Sullivan and Joan Steichen will appear on KPQ's The Agenda program Jan. 24th at 1pm to discuss why the event is important and the significance of sharing these experiences with others.

Organizers are arranging for a limited number of cardiac diagnostic sessions during the event.

Keynote speaker John Stockton is a native of Spokane,WA where he starred at Gonzaga University before moving on to a career in the NBA where he was named one of the 50 greatest players of all time.

Stockton's thoughts on medical freedom and pandemic response will be the subject of my exclusive interview with him on Monday, Jan. 30th on The Agenda.

Saturday's listening session is believed to be a first of its kind in the region according to the organizers