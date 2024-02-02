13 Items to Avoid Donating to the Goodwill

Spring Cleaning has either begun, or you are still thinking of how to tackle the mess.

Donating is always a great way to rid of the clutter! I have donated before many times and I always feel good after doing so.

But there are occasions where I load my rig with items to donate and then they just sit in my car until I finally decide to drive to the donation drop offs.

There are many items that are acceptable to donate, like clothes, shoes, handbags, but there is a big list of, "what you cannot donate."

Below is that list, make sure you aren't donating any of the following.

For the full "official list" of items you cannot donate and items you Can donate, click the link below.

Goodwill Donation Guidelines and Accepted Items (goodwillsew.com)

If you are looking to make some money off of items, I highly recommend Facebook Marketplace.

You can set your price and let the shoppers find you! I have bought and sold many items from Facebook Marketplace and let me tell you, the items (like a table for behind my couch) are in pristine condition and I didn't have to pay an arm and a leg! Like I said, Highly recommend!

How do you spring clean?

One room at a time? Multiple? I'm one of those "clean every room at the same time" sort of gal. I'll start cleaning one room, find an item that belongs in a different room, go to put it in there and start cleaning that room. Eventually I look around and have discovered I cleaned everything.

