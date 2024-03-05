Top 11 Adventures in Washington if Facebook Goes Down

Ok, maybe you've experienced life before social media, luckily, I am one of those people. But do you notice the quiet chaos that happens when a social media site shuts down for even an hour?

via GIPHY

When social media goes down, what ever will we do?!

Put the phones down and look at each other. I know, weird concept.

Honestly though, what do we do? I feel like we almost forget theres more to the world than what we are scrolling through.

So what do we do? We go on adventures.

Yes, adventure throughout Washington State and take it all in!

Things to do in Washington State Social media could be down, or you may just simply be looking for something to do in our great Evergreen state, check out these options! Gallery Credit: Aly

Pretty good ideas huh? Now if only gas prices would go down too...

An adventure I really want to take is...

Going to the Woodland Park zoo with my little girl, and if we got the CityPass, we could enjoy a ton of what Seattle has to offer.

Beauty at every corner of Washington State

No matter where you travel to in Washington, even if you just stayed home, theres bound to be a beautiful sunset, cool entertainment and fun laughs to be had.

Welcome to Washington

Home of the Seattle Seahawks, Seattle Mariners and some breathtaking sights.

Aly/Canva Aly/Canva loading...

If you get bored in Washington State, you are trying to be bored.

I said what I said, even if you budget is only allowing free activities, you can take a walk, invite a friend to come over.

Just because Social Media is down, doesn't mean life stops.

Now, I know it may feel like it but remember, it's going to be ok, sit back, relax and take in life outside of the screen.

via GIPHY

