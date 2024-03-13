Things You’d Know if You Were A Real WA State Resident

How well do you know Washington State?

Does your knowledge go as far back as when your ancestors came to the beautiful evergreen state? Further?

How well do you know how to drive in the wintery months in WA?

That's actually a super loaded question, if you come over from the West side of WA, you may not be as experienced as the Eastern WA residents.

How's your animal knowledge? Do you know the species on the WA State endangered species list?

LOOK: Washington State's 33 Endangered Species There are endangered species everywhere in the world, but it can be hard to remember that some of them are close to home. Here are Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW)'s list of endangered species in the state, as last revised in February 2022 Gallery Credit: Jaime Skelton

Besides your basic "go hiking" suggestions, here are the best things to do in WA, but you'd know that already right?

Things to do in Washington State Social media could be down, or you may just simply be looking for something to do in our great Evergreen state, check out these options! Gallery Credit: Aly

Back to Weather.

Do you know the actual seasons for Washington State?

The 13 Actual Seasons of Washington State

Funny to be listed as such but, it's all truth.

I always laugh when I see "the Ground Hog did/didn't see his shadow!" Washington State always manages to say, "Oh ya, Hold My Beer..."

For some of us, we'd like to do away with...

10 Cringey Things Washington State Needs to Leave Behind in 2024 Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby

Now when it comes to places we can visit, the whole State seems to be the limit right?

Wrong.

Places You Cannot Visit in Washington State Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby

How about the school systems in Washington state? Do you know the top schools?

10 of the Best School Districts in Washington State Revealed School is back in session, here are 10 of the highest-rated school districts in Washington State. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals

And if you didn't know, or simply needed reminded.

We are home to Bigfoot...

5 Places That Bigfoot Is Most Likely Hiding in Washington State Join us on a hunt to the most mysterious places in Washington! Explore this list of hotspots and find out which ones are worth investigating for evidence of Bigfoot's existence. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals

I don't make the rules, I just post them.

And in the case of a Zombie Apocalypse,

You'll be safe in Washington.

Washington State's 5 Best Cities for Surviving a Zombie Apocalypse If you thought only Florida could handle the zombie apocalypse, think again! Here are five cities in Washington State that will help you survive if the Walking Dead ever comes to town. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals

Just doing my best to keep us safe and informed.

But you knew all this right? Right.

Are These 7 Stunning Places the “Seven Wonders” of Washington State? From lakes to mountains, come explore some of the most jaw-dropping destinations in Washington State. Think you know what the real "Seven Wonders" are? Here are my seven picks for the Seven Wonders of Washington State. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals