Is Washington State Losing This “Money Saving” Store?

Have you heard the rumor?!

"Family Dollar and Dollar Tree will close 1,000 stores"

What does this mean for the Washington State Dollar stores?

I am honestly thinking, "How will I plan my little girls birthday party with all the supplies they have?"

Let's calm down and breathe for a second.

Dollar Tree mentions it's closing 600 Family Dollar stores in the first half of fiscal 2024. - Source

What about the other stores, will all 1,000 be closed by the end of 2024?

"Approximately 370 Family Dollar and 30 Dollar Tree stores will close over the next several years at the end of each store's current lease term," -Dollar Tree

In other words, we still have time!

YAY!

Ok, so while we still have our Dollar trees and stores, whatever you call your local dollar stop, take a look at items that we shouldn't sleep on when it comes to buying from the dollar store.

10 Items You SHOULD Buy at a Dollar Store

If you are looking for a good deal, Reader's Digest recently shared a pretty in-depth list of items you should NEVER buy at a dollar store. To put it simply, you can get a better deal somewhere else. However, there ARE a few items that are amazing deals at a dollar store.

Gallery Credit: Jessica On The Radio

Awesome, but I'll always be real with you, yes there is a list of items to avoid buying from the dollar store...

Do Not Buy These 13 Things at Dollar Stores

A Reader's Digest article says Dollar Stores are great for saving you money on some things, but there are other products that may not be the best to buy there.

Gallery Credit: Chris Rollins

Perfect!

Have you ever done price comparisons? Dollar Stores actually beat Walmart with pricing sometimes!

Items Cheaper at the Dollar Store Than Walmart

If you're wanting to save an much money as possible, here is a look at items that are cheaper at the dollar store than they are at Walmart stores.

Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins

Don't say I never helped ya.

I personally love shopping for party supplies, you can get goody bag stuff, paper plates, all the different colors. Gift bags, little trinkets, craft stuff, to the snacks. I am a huge fan of the Dollar Tree in our area (Wenatchee).

At least we don't have to worry about losing a Dollar store in the near future. I'd have a cry fest just like I did after we lost our beloved Hastings!

13 Bang For Your Buck Deals at Dollar Stores

With inflation, everyone is trying to save a dollar or two. Dollar Stores are a great place to pick up a few deals. Here are 13 of the best bang for your buck deals.

Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

