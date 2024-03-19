Step onto Washington State Hiking Trails with the right Shoes.
Ok, so you heard,
Washington State has some pretty epic hiking trails.
Check out some of the extreme hikes here.
Do you have the right gear for your hiking trip?
It does not matter if you are going on a "couple hour" hike or a week adventure, please be more than prepared. Food, water, and of course...
The Right Shoes
There are so many shoes to choose from when it comes to the "right shoes" for your feet and hiking needs. Choosing the wrong fit/pair could be critical for your body and longevity of your joints.
The Wrong Shoes for Washington State Hiking
I know it seems funny to mention some of the shoe choices above, but I have literally seen them on trails.
Do you want to explore some of the popular hiking trails in Washington State?
10 Best Most Popular Hikes in Washington State
If and when you do decide to go hiking, and you have the right shoes... Make sure you have the right pass as well!
Washington State Passes Needed for Recreational Adventures
Ok, so here's my Washington State hiking story.
I don't like it.
I don't, I simply don't find the joy BUT, I know so many people who do, and I just wanted to make sure people had the tools to make their hiking experience the best!
Hiking in Washington State is an experience of a lifetime, you just want to be super prepared.
Here in Wenatchee, we are surrounded by mountains and tailheads. You could find a different hike a day if you wanted to. But please, like I have mentioned many times over.
Please be Prepared while Hiking anywhere, not just Washington State.
