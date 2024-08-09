Pirates Coming To Lake Chelan? Pirate Fest 2024

Lake Chelan Pirate Fest 2024

Thursday, August 15th - Sunday August 18th

Get your Gearrrrr ready for a Pirates Life for you.

"As the legend goes Pirates arrived in Lake Chelan in 1812 with their Magical Cargo. 200 years later the Pirate Gathering began with the First Annual Lake Chelan Pirate Fest in 2012. Now the Lake Chelan Pirates return every year." - Source

via GIPHY

What type of stuff with be at Pirate Fest in Lake Chelan?

Food vendors, carnival rides, games and Pirate entertainment. Seriously, fun for the whole family!

(Why am I like this?! Anytime I think of pirates I want to say, "rrrrr You Ready kids?! From SpongeBob, I know, I'm weird, it's ok. )

Paradise Amusement will be providing the carnivals rides!

lakechelanpiratefest.com / canva lakechelanpiratefest.com / canva loading...

Where is Pirate Fest 2024?

Leffler Field in Manson!

440 E Wapato Way, Manson.

Want directions? Click Here.

Live you best Pirate life!

As a big fan of Jack Sparrow, I will say, I'd love to go to Pirate Fest in Lake Chelan. I mean think about it! Role playing with the whole family, enjoy food and carnival rides while you are entertained by the awesome productions of the Lake Chelan Pirate Fest!

Lake Chelan Pirate Fest Wristbands

Yes! You can pre-purchase wristbands for your weekend of fun, or you can purchase at the gates.

Pre-Sale Click here.

Don't forget the other Lake Chelan Pirate Fest Summer Events:

"The Lake Chelan Pirate Fest is produced by the Lake Chelan Tourist Center, a Washington Non-Profit. Proceeds from this event help provide Community Events and Student Programs." Source

See Inside A Real Working Pirate Ship Ahoy Matey! Be careful that you don't walk the plank while touring this ship. 'Surrender the Booty' is one of several real pirate ships that have been restored by Daniel Corder in Virginia. Gallery Credit: Liberty

See These 22 Pirate Treasures Still Hiding in Louisiana Louisiana was long inhabited by internationally known pirates including Jean and Pierre Lafitte. And long has been the legend that these pirates buried untold fortunes in unfound treasure all over the state. Just look at where some of those treasures are still rumored to be buried to this day. Gallery Credit: Gary McCoy