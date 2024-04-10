Our Roundabout Refresher: Are You Using WA Roundabouts Right?

How often do you find yourself yelling behind someone at a roundabout?

I will be upfront and say that I have learned a bit of patients when it comes to the roundabouts here in Wenatchee WA. And the roundabouts herein Wenatchee are super new. So, do we ALL know how to use them properly?

When do we yield? When do we "just send it!"?

Oh, we don't ever just "send it"?

What exactly is a roundabout?

"A modern roundabout is a circular intersection where drivers travel counterclockwise around a center island. There are not traffic signals or stop signs in a modern roundabout. Drivers entering the roundabout yield to traffic already in the roundabout, then enter the circulating roadway and exit at their desired street, so they function differently from older circular intersection types." - Source

How do we properly navigate a roundabout?

via GIPHY

Fine! Take all the fun away...

Kind of lame that, that video didn't tell us to "just send it."

I personally think it would be a whole lot easier. Just sayin.

With as many roundabouts that Wenatchee has, does WA have the most?

States With the Most Roundabouts - Top 20 Ranked Roundabouts may be confusing to some drivers but they are designed as a safer alternative to traffic lights and stop signs. Does your state have too many roundabouts? Does your state need more roundabouts? Here are the Top 20 States with the most roundabouts. Gallery Credit: Karolyi

I feel like the more our roads advance, the more roundabouts we get. And I have noticed a faster time through intersections versus when there were traditional stop lights. So that's a win?

Remember to use your blinker as well!

Too many times (including myself) I have not seen turn signals. The turn signals just help people yeilding to you know if they can start inching their way into the circle or not.

Let's all work together!

10 Most Dangerous Roundabouts in Michigan Gallery Credit: Canva

These Are the 10 Most Hated Roundabouts in the Boise Area Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart