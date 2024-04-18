Wenatchee WA to Celebrate National Day of Prayer

National Day of Prayer, what is it?

"The National Day of Prayer is an annual day of observance designated by the United States Congress and held on the first Thursday of May, when people are asked "to turn to God in prayer and meditation". - Source

How will Wenatchee WA partake?

Thursday, May 2nd, 2024

6:00 pm @ Centennial Park in Wenatchee

What is some of the History pertaining to National Day of Prayer?

"The National Day of Prayer shares common roots with the celebration of Thanksgiving; both were national proclamations establishing a day of prayer. In the New England Colonies under British rule, traditional observances in late fall called for prayer and thanksgiving, while observances in the spring or summer called for prayer and fasting.[9] The fall observance was established by President Abraham Lincoln as the official Thanksgiving holiday in 1863. The spring observance was established by President Harry S. Truman in 1952 as the National Day of Prayer." - Wiki

What do you do for National Day of Prayer?

"On the National Day of Prayer, many Americans assemble in prayer in front of courthouses, as well as in houses of worship, such as churches, mosques, synagogues, and temples. Luncheons, picnics, and music performances revolving around praying for the nation are also popular observances." - Source

Wenatchee to Celebrate National Day of Prayer at Centennial Park in Wenatchee

Thursday, May 2nd, 2024

Start time: 6:00pm.

For more information about, National Day of Prayer, visit this website.

The power of prayer, manifest, pray for healing, guidance, grace and love. You deserve it as well as our neighbors.

