The Ultimate Prom: WSL’s Prom Dress Giveaway Frenzy

Do you know anyone going to prom this spring?

Well, get excited because,

The Women's Service League of NCW's Prom Dress Giveaway is back!

Have you even heard of such an event?

What is this Prom Dress Giveaway?

It's a once-a-year event held in the Wenatchee WA area. Open to all high school aged girls with over 1,000 dresses to choose from!

Donations are still being accepted at Banner Bank in Wenatchee

Save the Dates -

Saturday, March 23rd: 10am-4pm

Sunday, March 24th: 11am-3pm

Location -

Wenatchee Valley Mall (315 Valley Mall Pkwy, East Wenatchee WA)

Please bring your Student ID, as it is Required. All dresses are FREE.

Do you have a dress in mind that you want to wear? Do you even know where to start? Here's a helpful guide below.

Let this years Prom, be one that you never forget!

Scoring a free dress from prom takes out half the battle of the night, walk into Prom knowing you are the belle of the ball, and you saved so much money by visiting the Prom Dress Giveaway.

The Women Service League of North Central Washington offer this Prom Dress Giveaway every year and accept donations all year round for this special event.

If you or anyone you know is going to prom, this is a MUST event!

With prizes, shoes and accessories to choose from as well, feeling like a princess is the mission, so let's accomplish it!

The WSLNCW Prom Dress Giveaway, Do Not Miss This Opportunity!

Women's Service League - North Central Washington (wslncw.org)

Prom Dress Giveaway 2024 | Facebook

