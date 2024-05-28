Have You Heard of these 5 Top Rated Beers in WA?
I am not well versed in the Beer industry, but I know a few people who are, and that's awesome, but parts of me wonders if they have heard of these beers?
Coors Light and Clamato, that's my go-to beer order, when I decide to at least.
What is your order? Do you like trying new beers?
Have You Heard of these 5 Top Rated Beers in WA?
Check out these top-rated beers in WA State below.
1. COFFEE CINNAMON B-BOMB
ABV: 13.5% IBU: 50
Color: Dark black, opaque
Aroma: Cinnamon and coffee up front with notes of toffee, chocolate and some vanilla, graham cracker and dried fruit
Flavor: Moderately sweet with a balanced, moderate bitterness in full body, with a strong alcohol warmth, medium carbonation and mouthwatering
2. The Rusty Nail
ABV: 14.1% IBU: 40
Color: Dark, opaque black
Aroma: Cinnamon, oak and whiskey notes, licorice, dried fruit, with an array of sweet aromatics: brown sugar, chocolate, molasses, and vanilla
Flavor: Definite sweetness and slightly bitter with high lingering sweetness and moderate umami in a warming full body with moderate carbonation
3. Midnight Still
Check it out here.
- Rating: 4.53 (189 ratings)
- Type: American Imperial Stout
- ABV: 12.50%
4. Coconut B-Bomb
ABV: 14.0% IBU: 65
Color: Deep black
Aroma: Toasted coconut, oak, bourbon, vanilla
Flavor: Chocolate, dark fruits, bourbon, coconut
5. Peche 'n Brett
Unfortunately, by the time this list was made, this company had closed their doors. If you have a brew from them saved for a special occasion, I recommend hanging on to it!
There you have it! Now go explore the different tastes!
PLEASE DRINK RESPONSIBILITY
🍺Cheers to Pacific Northwest's 2 Top Small Town Beer Scenes🍺
Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby
Idaho's Favorite Beer Is An Insult To Beer Lovers
Gallery Credit: Chris Cardenas