I am not well versed in the Beer industry, but I know a few people who are, and that's awesome, but parts of me wonders if they have heard of these beers?

Coors Light and Clamato, that's my go-to beer order, when I decide to at least.

What is your order? Do you like trying new beers?

Have You Heard of these 5 Top Rated Beers in WA?

Check out these top-rated beers in WA State below.

1. COFFEE CINNAMON B-BOMB

ABV: 13.5% IBU: 50

Color: Dark black, opaque

Aroma: Cinnamon and coffee up front with notes of toffee, chocolate and some vanilla, graham cracker and dried fruit

Flavor: Moderately sweet with a balanced, moderate bitterness in full body, with a strong alcohol warmth, medium carbonation and mouthwatering

Source

2. The Rusty Nail

ABV: 14.1% IBU: 40

Color: Dark, opaque black

Aroma: Cinnamon, oak and whiskey notes, licorice, dried fruit, with an array of sweet aromatics: brown sugar, chocolate, molasses, and vanilla

Flavor: Definite sweetness and slightly bitter with high lingering sweetness and moderate umami in a warming full body with moderate carbonation

Source

3. Midnight Still

Check it out here.

- Rating: 4.53 (189 ratings)

- Type: American Imperial Stout

- ABV: 12.50%

Find it here.

4. Coconut B-Bomb

ABV: 14.0% IBU: 65

Color: Deep black

Aroma: Toasted coconut, oak, bourbon, vanilla

Flavor: Chocolate, dark fruits, bourbon, coconut

Source

5. Peche 'n Brett

Unfortunately, by the time this list was made, this company had closed their doors. If you have a brew from them saved for a special occasion, I recommend hanging on to it!

There you have it! Now go explore the different tastes!

Check out the full list here.

PLEASE DRINK RESPONSIBILITY

