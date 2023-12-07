Pendleton Cattle Barons, a western heritage event held annually at the Pendleton Convention Center and Round-Up Pavilion in Oregon, has announced that it will increase its scholarship fund to $20,000 in 2024.

Over $100,000 in scholarships has been awarded by Pendleton Cattle Barons, a non-profit organization, to date. Five scholarships are awarded to degree-seeking students in agriculture fields. Since 2022, an additional scholarship is awarded to an "up-an-coming maker who is looking to take their craftsmanship to the next level." The scholarship is dedicated in memory of Randy Severe, saddle maker of Severe Brothers Saddlery.

Get our free mobile app

The 2023 Pendleton Cattle Barons Randy Severe Memorial Scholarship Recipient, Aaron Burnell, works in the Hamley and Co. leather shop. The scholarship helped fund him with the tools that helped him make his first Wade Saddle.

Pendleton Cattle Barons Weekend will begin on May 3, 2024, at the Pendleton Convention Center. The event includes a horse and dog sale, ranch rodeo, competitive BBQ, and both artistry shows and classes alike.

Scholarship applications open in early 2024.

Top 10 Most Popular Cattle Breeds In Montana & The US We mostly refer to them as just "cows", but there are many different types of those. Here are 10 of the most popular breeds that you can see across Big Sky Country. Gallery Credit: JD Knight