Do You Live in One of the 10 Trashiest Towns in Washington State?

Do You Live in One of the 10 Trashiest Towns in Washington State?

rik/canva

Are These The 10 Trashiest Towns In Washington State?

Did your town make the list of the trashiest towns in Washington State? I'm from Clarkston Washington and some might think it's a ghetto town but I call it home.

doble-d
loading...

Did The Tri-Cities Make The List Of Trashiest Towns In Washington State?

A new survey is ranking the top 10 trashiest towns in Washington State and a few towns near Tri-Cities have made the list, I'm sure you aren't surprised by this right?

I'm sure you think Finley Washington made the list due to its reputation but I think you'll be surprised by the 10 trashiest towns in Washington.

Get our free mobile app

My hometown of Clarkston is on the list, and a town in the Yakima Valley has also made the list.

Baloncici
loading...

Roadsnacks.com has done a fun survey listing what they think are the trashiest towns in Washington:

Using publicly available government data, as well as Google Maps, they were able to collect the data on the following trashy metrics:

  • Cities where residents are poorer than average
  • Cities where a high number of residents are high school dropouts
  • High drug use
  • Higher than average Payday Loan Outlets and bargain stores
  • Violent cities (measured in aggravated assaults)
  • Cities with a high number of residents on welfare

The list is all in good humor so here are the top 10 trashiest towns in Washington according to Roadsnacks.com

The 10 Trashiest Towns in Washington State

A new survey says these are the 10 trashiest towns in Washington State, do you agree or disagree?

Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals

So do you agree with the list? Let me know in the comments below.

6 Weapons That Are Highly Illegal To Own in Washington State

We had a few of these as kids, now you'll go to jail for them in Washington State.

Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals

5 Roads in Washington State That the Speed Limit Should Be 80 MPH

Here are five roads in Washington State that should be 80 MPH.

Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals

Categories: Featured Story
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From NewsRadio 560 KPQ