Paradise Found: The Ultimate County to Live in Washington State

What's The Best County To Live In Washington State?

I live in Benton County and I love it but if money were no object, there are a few other counties in Washington State I'd love to live in as well.



A recent survey has broken down the numbers and the best county to live in Washington State might surprise you.

San Juan County has been named the #1 county to live in Washington State:

3 Reasons Why San Juan County Ranks #1 In Washington State

By crunching the data, 24/7 Wall St. has firmly placed San Juan County at the zenith, highlighting the unique blend of longevity, education, and prosperity it offers to residents.

I've listed a few reasons according to the survey why San Juan County scores so high:

The Island's Secret to Longevity

What's in the San Juan air, or water, that seems to defy the aging process? The county boasts an average life expectancy of an astonishing 86.3 years, significantly exceeding the state average of 80.2 years.

Academic Excellence and Beyond

Education forms the bedrock of any community's future, and San Juan County emerges head and shoulders above the rest when it comes to educational attainment. A remarkable 52.6% of adults hold a bachelor's degree or higher, a stark contrast to the state average of 38.0%.

Prosperity in Paradise

One might assume that such idyllic environments could lead to economic complacency, but San Juan County, with a poverty rate of 11.0% (just over the state average of 9.9%), proves that paradise need not be a financial burden. Its inhabitants enjoy a median household income of $76,745, reflective of economic stability that affords them the comforts of modern living.

Considering San Juan as a Home

For those contemplating a move or simply reevaluating your current locale, San Juan County emerges as an all-encompassing destination. It's a gorgeous place to live no doubt and I'm a fan of the west side, I love it on the other side of the state, I just need to make more money at this radio thing to afford to live over there.

You can read more details on the survey here.

