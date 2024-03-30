Is it Legal to Drive Continuously in the Left Lane in WA?

How many times have you passed someone driving in the right lane only to get behind someone in the left lane, NOT even going the speed limit? And worse, they continue to hover in the left lane traveling at a slower speed. This happens to me all the time.

Is it legal to 'camp out' in the Left Lane in WA? According to RCW 46.61.100(2):

Upon all roadways having two or more lanes for traffic moving in the same direction, all vehicles shall be driven in the right hand lane then available for traffic, except for overtaking and passing another vehicle in the same direction, when traveling at a speed greater than the traffic flow, when moving left to allow traffic to merge or when preparing for a left turn at an intersection, exit or into a private road or driveway when such left turn is legally permitted.

Most know the right lane as the travel lane and the left lane is the passing lane. In Washington, a left lane ticket could cost you as much as $136. Be safe. Use the left lane for passing only. Don't hover in the left lane.

Can you speed in the left lane to pass a vehicle?

No. The posted speed limit still applies. You can be ticketed for speeding or reckless driving if traveling at a higher rate of speed than the posted limit.

Besides, it's not worth speeding. Metrocosm reports that the faster we drive, the more at risk we are for accidents, claiming "For every 1 minute of travel time saved by speeding, roughly 2.5 minutes of human life are lost in speeding-related accidents."

Be smart, drive safe, Washington.

