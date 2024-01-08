Sub Arctic Air Outbreak Will Freeze Washington State Next Weekend

I hope you are ready for arctic weather because by next weekend it could be shockingly cold in Washington State.

Get our free mobile app

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

Arctic Air Outbreak Hits Washington State by Next Weekend

It has been an unusually warm winter so far in Washington, but that is soon going to change quickly and drastically by next week. December broke records for the warmest month ever for many areas and now more records might be broken but on the other end of the scale. The National Weather Service is warning large parts of the United States will be affected including the Pacific Northwest and Washington State. They are forecasting a strong mid-level high-pressure event over Greenland and a negative phase of the Arctic Oscillation means a cold air outbreak in most of the lower 48 states.

credit National Weather Service credit National Weather Service loading...

Washington Arctic Air Outbreak: What to Expect

The National Weather Service is predicting temperatures and wind chills far below zero, especially in the northern states like Washington. They warn that starting around January 12, 2024, expect much lower temperatures and winter storms with the potential for "hazardous wintry precipitation" (their words not mine) for the northern mountains in the west (Washington State) as well as the interior Northeast. The cold streak is expected to last until at least January 18, 2024, if not longer. It is still early but if things work out like they seem, we could experience the coldest temperatures so far this season if the arctic air outbreak happens. Will this storm system bring all-time records to Washington State? Check out some of the records that could be broken below.

12 Washington State Extreme Weather Records Gallery Credit: AJ Brewster