Entire Oregon Coast Closed to Mussel Harvesting Due to Toxins

The Oregon Department of Agriculture has announced mussel harvesting is closed on the entire Oregon coast.

Toxins found in mussels

ODA says illnesses have been reported consistent with what is called paralyetic shellfish poisoning, and a number of mussels tested came back with excessive amounts of the toxins. These levels exceed healthy standards. According to the CDC:

"Most cases result from eating toxin-containing bivalve mollusks (e.g., mussels, scallops). Symptoms usually occur within 2 hours of consumption and include abdominal pain, chills, diarrhea, nausea, and vomiting. Symptoms usually resolve within 2–3 days."

The toxins can interrupt bodily functions including respiratory and can cause muscle paralysis. Severe amounts can cause death.

According to the ODA information release:

"Razor clam harvesting is closed from the Yachats River to the California border for elevated levels of the marine biotoxins paralytic shellfish poison and domoic acid. Razor clam harvesting is open from the Washington border to the Yachats River."

Authorities say crab harvesting is safe and still allowed. Mussel harvesting won't be allowed to resume until two consecutive tests show the area(s) have safe levels.