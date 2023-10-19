Former Seahawk to Go On Trial for DV Against Former Girlfriend

Wheeler (75) Getty Images Wheeler (75) Getty Images loading...

Former Seattle offensive lineman Chad Wheeler will go on trial starting today, Thursday, October 19th related to Domestic Violence charges against him from 2021.

The former New York Giant was waived by 'Hawks in 2021

Wheeler, who had a talented but checkered career at USC, was signed by Seattle after being let go by the Giants in 2019 after formerly being a partial starter over the previous several seasons.

After signing with Seattle's practice squad in 2019, he was on the active roster for a handful of games but was released after a January 2021 incident with his ex-girlfriend. He was arrested in March of that year. Prior to his release, he did start or appear in a handful of games.

Get our free mobile app

Kent Police were called to the him Wheeler shared with Alleah Taylor, and found them both locked in a bathroom. Police said Taylor showed multiple signs of physical abuse, including blood on her face, her left arm was limp against her side, and she had fingerprints in blood on her neck. She also had, according to Police, evidence of capillaries, or small blood vessels, that had burst in the back of her neck.

MyNorthwest.com reports COVID backlogs delayed the trial until now, Taylor is expected to testify against Wheeler in court.