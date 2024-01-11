Richland Man Arrested After Snorting Fentanyl Near 6-Year-Old Son

A six-year-old Richland boy is in protective custody after his father was arrested Wednesday afternoon near Warden, WA. This is a picture of the store where the man was arrested.

Man sent son into the store, while he did drugs in truck.

Wednesday afternoon, the Grant County Sheriff's Office was called to the Pheasant Run Convenience Store near the intersection of SR (state route) 170 and SR 17 near Warden. The GCSO reports a 31-year-old Richland man and his son stopped at the store. The boy ran into the store and told workers he couldn't wake up his father.

The man, identified as Nicholas A. Boese, was found slumped over behind the wheel. Store workers told Deputies when they opened the door they noticed a burned smell, and Officers found Boese had been inhaling fentanyl that he had burned on a piece of tin foil, he had done so while the child was with him in the cab.

He was arrested for drugs, reckless endangerment and other charges, and his truck was impounded as evidence. The boy, according to the GCSO, appeared to be OK and is now safe.

