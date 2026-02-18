Why Is Seattle-King County Health Releasing NARCAN Overdose Instructions…for Dogs?

Jason Rantz of AM 770 KTTH Radio in Seattle recently wrote about this growing issue, with animals becoming exposed to deadly drugs.

Apparently Seattle's Drug Litter Problem has Affected Dogs, Animals

Writing for Seattle Red (AM 770 KTTH Radio) Rantz spotted some flyers in the Belltown District, offering instructions for how to administer life-saving Narcan to dogs. Narcan counters the effects of many drug overdoses, including fentanyl.

Narcan is offered through the Seattle and King County Public Health Districts, there's even free vending machines scattered on the west side.

But apparently the debris left behind has harmed dogs.

We Heart Seattle is a citizen-founded and based action group that engages in a wide variety of causes, from cleaning up blighted parks and neighborhoods, to offering assistance for the homeless, even helping drug addicts locate treatment.

Rantz says We Heart Founder Andrea Suarez posted a video on X (Twitter) saying King County is distributing flyers showing people how to perform CPR and other lifesaving measures on a dog, and administering Narcan if the dog comes in contactwith drug items and overdoses.

Dogs sniff things, and pick things up with their mouths, of course. Accidentally licking or even sniffing fentanyl-tinged aluminum foil can be enough to kill a dog.

King County and Seattle Health Handed Out Drug Paraphernelia?

The We Heart Post points out the same office who was handing out foils and cookers to smoke or injest drugs is now passing out lifesaving Narcan. Cookers are small containers used to prepare, dissolve or heat up drugs, such as meth, so it can be injected using a syringe.

While no specific stats are readily available about the number of dogs injured or killed by accidental contact with drug litter, Police and other reports indicate it is a rapidly growing problem in Seattle.