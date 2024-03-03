WSP Trooper Killed in Weekend I-5 Crash Originally from Pasco

Law enforcement agencies around the Northwest are mourning the death of a Washington State Patrol Trooper.

27-Year-Old Officer Hit by Motorist on I-5

Trooper Christopher M. Gadd was struck by a driver around 3 AM Saturday on southbound Interstate 5 near one of the exits to Marysville. The WSP did not elaborate what led up to the incident, but said more information would be coming.

Trooper Gadd was born in Pasco in 1996, then graduated from Kentlake HS in Kent, then attended Green River College and Tacoma Community College. He was originally a certified EMT, then graduated from the WSP Academy.

In 2021 his first WSP assignment was out of Grandview, WA as a Trooper Cadet, then after completing his training he was assigned to Marysville.

Trooper Gadd was a highly-decorated officer even during his short 2 1/2-year career. According to the WSP, while at the Academy:

"Trooper Gadd received the Top Academic Award that recognizes the outstanding efforts of the cadet who attains the highest grade point average compiled in the more than 30 exams necessary for graduation."

He leaves behind a wife and small daughter, he is also survived by his father who is WSP Trooper David Gadd, and his sister who works in the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The WSP says more information will be released soon about a memorial service for Trooper Gadd. He is the 33rd Trooper to die in the line of service in WSP history.