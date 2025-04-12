Here’s What YOU Need for Your Alien Invasion Doom Prep in WA

A while ago, I wrote about the odds of how well we'd do in the Pacific Northwest in the event of a full-scale alien invasion.

No, I'm not getting political with illegal immigration; I'm talking full-scale Independence Day, Close Encounters Of the Third Kind, The Day The Earth Stood Still, War Of The Worlds, Mac & Me type of invasion!

Now we know how screwed we are when (not if, but when) our intergalactic (or interdimensional) overlords pay us a possible hostile visit, but how can we start prepping for what's to come.

Where will you hide? How will you fight back? What is your A.E.T.S.P? (Anti Extra-Terrestrial Survival Plan).

In Washington, we have so many great things going for us, whether you think your best course of action is hiding in the woods, and living in nature, or betting that aliens can't stand the heat, so you're hiding out in the drier desert areas of our state.

man looking at a UFO Canva loading...

Or maybe they're like the aliens in Signs and can't stand water; if that's the case, head over to the west side and wait a day for the rain to finish the job.

Side Note: Did anyone else ask why the Aliens were abducting humans in Signs when they burn from water, and humans are mostly water?



Giphy.com

Once you put your eggs in the basket you think is best for surviving the alien invasion, there are some key pieces of equipment you should make sure you have, so enjoy these common and not-so-common tips for surviving an alien invasion.

Note, these tips SHOULD work well against the eventual Zombie Apocalypse as well (except for tip #1, the tin foil hat)!

For more information on the Tin Foil Hat usage, check out the 2nd verse of "Weird Al" Yankovic's parody, FOIL, and then check out our list.

7 Preparation Tips For The Upcoming Alien Invasion Depending where you are (forest, desert, city, mountains, fields) each landscape offers its own series of pros and cons. The following tips are useful for any area you find yourself stuck in during the upcoming Alien Apocalypse. Get to preppin', but don't go so overboard you find yourself on the news. Gallery Credit: tsm/Timmy!

group of people in tinfoil hats, giving thumbs up. UFO in background Canva/AI loading...

Get our free mobile app