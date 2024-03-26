California More Trustworthy Than Washington? Stats Say Yes!

You’re walking down the street and you notice something on the ground. It’s a wallet and inside is cash. A LOT OF CASH. What do you do? For many people there are two choices, keep it or try to find the owner. There are many factors that go into your decision. Is there ID in the wallet, where about was it found, DO YOU REALLY NEED THE MONEY?

Let’s take the possibility of ID and the wallet out of the question. What if it was just money? You look around and no one is around, you can’t go into a store to see if they have an idea who the wad of cash belongs too. What then, do you call the authorities to report it found or do just say “hot damn, lucky day?”



Giphy.com

This was the scenario asked to over 6500 Americans nationwide by BestCasinoSites.net in a uStats.org Survey. What would they do if they found $1,000 on the ground? According to their survey results, 47% would keep the money. (Can you blame them?)

How to win money from your favorite radio station Unsplash photo loading...

The survey itself was pretty basic, asking people, “You find $1,000 on the street. No one sees you picking it up. What do you do?” and the options were to keep it or hand it over to the police in case someone claims it.

READ MORE: 12 Of The Worst Run Cities In The U.S. Are In California!

So is California more honest than Washington? Every person is different, but comparing the stats and cities as a whole, yes.

Respondents in Los Angeles, Long Beach, San Diego, and San Francisco, California all were more likely to report the found wealth, than pocket it, compared to Seattle, Washington who was just at 51% of report it versus keeping it at 49%.

Neon Washington Neon sign on money Canva loading...

In fact, Los Angeles was the 2nd most honest city in regards to this scenario with 61% of survey takers saying that they would turn in the cash instead of keeping it.



Giphy.com

Who is the most honest and dishonest states according to the survey? The place you’d want to lose your billfold is Jacksonville, Florida with 62% of people willing to turn in the money where as you can kiss your cash goodbye in Detroit, Michigan with only 38% of respondents vowing to do the right thing.



Giphy.com

Note, in real life, the ‘Finders Keepers’ defense won’t work, and pocketing the found money it is considered theft. Would you keep it or report that you found it? Tap the App and let us know!

Get our free mobile app

10 Common California Jobs Safest From Artificial Intelligence No job is 100 percent safe from being replaced or modified by robots or Artificial Intelligence, but these are the 10 safest in California. Gallery Credit: Credit N8

10 Common Jobs Most Likely To Be Stolen By AI in California Do you work in one of the at-risk jobs or is yours considered safe based on the odds? It's crazy that there are 4 jobs that have a 100 percent chance of being lost to Artificial Intelligence. Gallery Credit: Credit N8

Report a typo or correction

Got a news tip? Email us here.

MORE TO READ: