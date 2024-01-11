Friday Launch Party Begins in Yakima for This Exciting New Beer + Art Collaboration
New Art, New Beer: 2 Yakima Brewers to Begin New WA State Project
A unique fusion of beer and art is about to take shape in Washington state. Two brewers out of Yakima who work at Single Hill Brewing are teaming up with a local artist to create something sensational, something that will not only introduce beer drinkers to new depths of hoppy flavors, but also expose them to captivating art.
DALLIANCE: WHERE BEER MEETS ART
Living in the Pacific Northwest brings certain perks, one of which is the exposure to craft brews. Hops is an agricultural kingpin in these parts, with the Yakima Valley growing up to 75% of the nation’s hops for beer. This makes Single Hill Brewing in downtown Yakima a hotspot for a new innovative beer-meets-art concept.
A launch party for the Dalliance project is happening on Friday, January 12th at the brewery and a Seattle launch will happen the following day at Bottleworks, which describes itself as an “eclectic beer shop & bar featuring 950+ bottled brews, rotating drafts, tastings & growlers to go.”
They had me at eclectic!
“Dalliance is an art project for beer people and a beer project for art people.” - Dalliance.beer
You’ll be able to purchase the beer and art collaborations soon, when their first product, The Tarot Project launches on Saturday, January 13th. Don’t get thrown off by the metaphysical name though, the beer cans will simply be featuring tarot card-meets-the-PNW inspired artwork.
Jamaica Zoglman is the local artist of the Dalliance project and she is teaming up with brewers Tristan Karosas and Andrew Ptyel. Minnesota native Karosas is the head brewer at Single Hill Brewing and will be creating new beers with Michigan-born Pytel.
WHAT IS SO UNIQUE ABOUT THE DALLIANCE PROJECT?
“Our long-form projects span multiple years and scores of beers—all brewed only once.” - Dalliance
You will only get one chance to try the beers made by the Dalliance project. Hmm, this sounds like cool beer can collector’s items to me! Get more information.
Source: Washington Beer Blog
Dalliance Beer + Art Project
Single Hill Brewing
102 N Naches Ave in Yakima
Friday, January 12th at 6 p.m.
Bottleworks
1710 N 45th St #3 in Seattle
Saturday, January 13th at 5 p.m.
Besides Single Hill Brewing Co., some other amazing Yakima Valley breweries and cideries to visit include Wandering Hop, Bale Breaker Brewing, 5th Line Brewing, Schab’s Bier Den, Tieton Cider Works, The Tap, The Outskirts Brewing Co., Selah Springs Brewing Co., Valley Brewing, Bron Yr Aur Brewing Co., The Kiln, and Public House of Yakima.
Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby
