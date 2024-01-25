Wenatchee Police To Enforce Night Time Closure At City Parks

Wenatchee Police will be enforcing the city ordinance that closes parks at night this weekend

Officers posted on social media that they're beefing up their presence because of an increase in littering, graffiti, and citizen complaints.

Police say their increased patrols will include the Skyline Drive Overlook, where people have been gathering to enjoy nighttime views.

Officers are reminding the public that people can be barred from city parks for 45 day if caught trespassing into them at night.

The refurbished Lincoln Park was vandalized days before its grand opening last May.

Car ripped through new gas and damaged part of the irrigation system

A driver had jumped the Mission Street curb with a car, ripped up a good portion of the new grass and damaged some of the irrigation system.

City of Wenatchee Parks Director Dave Erickson said it took several weeks to repair the damage at Lincoln Park.

Source: Mark Rattner with KPQ Newsradio 560

Exceptions to the nighttime ban at Wenatchee city parks includes special events, such as the Apple Blossom Festival which occupies Memorial Park for four days and nights every spring.

Picnic shelters in Rotary, Washington, Hale, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Park or at the Saddle Rock Gateway can be reserved for private functions.