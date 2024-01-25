Cascade School Board Member Resigns, District Looking To Fill Vacancy

The Cascade School District is looking for a new board member.

Cascade superintendent, Tracey Beckendorf-Edou, says the opening was created after Zachary Miller stepped down from the board earlier this week.

"He's been just a fantastic board member for us, so there was no concerns on that front but he really needed to focus on his family right now, so he had to resign."

Beckendorf-Edou says the vacancy left by Miller is for a specific portion of the district that any candidates for the post must reside within.

"Anyone who's interested would have to be in what we call Director District Number Three, which is kind of in the Plain and Lake Wenatchee area. So they would need to be in a particular region of our district."

The district will take applications for the position until Feb. 7 and plans to begin interviewing candidates on Feb. 12.

Beckendorf-Edou says she hopes the new board member will be in place by the end of February.

Those who are interested in applying can find an application on the school district's website by clicking here.

The new board member will fill out the remaining 11 months of Miller's term.