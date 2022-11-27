Cascade School District Recommends Students to Mask Indoors Amidst Flu Outbreak

The Cascade School District is recommending students and staff to mask indoors until Dec. 7, due to a recent flu outbreak.

On their official social media, Cascade School District wrote that up to 25% of their students are absent due to contracting influenza-A or exhibit flu-like symptoms.

The Chelan-Douglas Health District (CDHD) recommends masking and social distancing in order for Cascade School District schools to remain open.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently shared that the U.S. is experiencing a mass surge of respiratory viruses, which include influenza and the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

In 2022, the CDHD recorded 132 RSV cases in regional hospital visits.

The CDHD provides a list of the most common respiratory illnesses and symptoms :

Influenza (flu): Most contagious while symptoms are present, particularly a fever. The flu is most severe for children, adults 65+ and pregnant women who have not received the annual flu vaccine. Symptoms include fever, fatigue, body aches, cough, runny nose/congestion, sore throat and upset stomach.

Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV): Most contagious while symptoms are present, and 8 days after symptoms start. RSV is most severe for infants and children with weakened immune systems and adults 65+. Symptoms include fever, runny nose/congestion, cough, fatigue, decreased appetite and progression to lung infection that includes difficulty breathing and wheezing.

COVID-19: Affects all ages and is worse among people unvaccinated, adults 50+ and anyone with underlying health conditions. Symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose/congestion, sore throat, fatigue, difficulty breathing, headache, body aches and diarrhea.

Common Cold: Most contagious while symptoms are present and has the greatest impact on people who are immunocompromised or have underlying health conditions. Symptoms include sore throat, cough, runny nose/congestion, sneezing and a mild fever.

Everyone is encouraged to keep children home if they are sick, wash hands often, and avoid close contact with those who are sick.

The CDHD also recommends everyone 6 months and older to get a flu shot, avoid large gatherings while sick, wearing a mask in crowded places, and avoid close contact with others.