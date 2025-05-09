Cascade School District Receives Environmental Honors

Cascade School District receives honors for its low environmental impact.

The district announces the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) honored Cascade as a Washington Green Ribbon School District. The award recognizes schools and districts for demonstrating progress across three pillars: Reducing environmental impact and cost, improving health and wellness for students and staff, and integrating environmental and sustainability education.

“Our multi-year endeavors which led to this recognition started with our students and their requests for our district to run in a more environmentally friendly manner," said Superintendent Dr. Tracey Edou. "This award took years of effort from every single school and department to receive it. It is also a testament to our community partners, who share their talents and expertise with our students on a regular basis.”

Cascade High School hosted a ceremony Tuesday, May 6 and welcomed Denise Davis, the Elementary Education and Content Integration Director and FEderal Programs Division of the OSPI, and Greg Barker, representing the Washington State Principal's Education Foundation.

“Congratulations to Cascade School District for being recognized as Washington State’s Green Ribbon Schools recipient," said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal. "This achievement showcases the dedication and hard work of everyone in the district, promoting environmental sustainability and connecting students to the natural world. The district's innovative programs, from teaching local ecosystems to outdoor learning and renewable energy practices, are truly inspiring. Cascade School District is setting an amazing example, and their commitment to environmental education is making a significant impact.”

During the event, visitors had the opportunity to participate in a student-led tour of the Beaver Valley eco-playyard, meet 6th grade students excited about their upcoming outdoor camp, see the low-water demonstration garden built in partnership with the Chelan County Natural Resource Department, hike Rattlesnake Hill with 5th graders, visit the greenhouse, and more.