Police Release Identity Of Entiat Man Killed In School Bus Crash

Authorities have released the name of an Entiat man who was killed in a two-vehicle accident involving a school bus last weekend.

The Washington State Patrol says 63-year-old Mark Cowles was the lone passenger in a pickup truck driven by 32-year-old Marco A. Trejo that crossed the center line of U.S. Highway 97A a few miles north of the Knapps Hill Tunnel and struck an oncoming school bus head-on.

The impact caused Trejo's vehicle to roll, injuring him and killing Cowles - who was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Cascade School District bus, which was carrying members of the Cascade High School wrestling team, tipped on its side during the incident - injuring the driver, 39-year-old Jose M. Solis of Wenatchee.

Ten passengers on the bus, including an adult male and nine juvenile males between the ages of 12-17 whose names are being withheld, escaped the crash without injury.

The State Patrol says icy road conditions contributed to the collision, which remains under investigation.