Water Smart Garden Coming to Icicle River Middle School

Chelan County is working with Cascade School District to install a Water Smart Garden at Icicle River Middle School.

The Icicle Work Group (IWG) is collaborating with Chelan County to implement low-water irrigation strategies for outdoor gardening, with the school serving as an educational example.

For the next five years, Icicle River Middle School staff and students will be leading the project and designing the garden themselves.

This garden will teach both students and residents how to use their water sustainably, featuring drought tolerant plants.

The Washington Conservation Crew may come in to assist if need be, or receive more info from the Chelan County Natural Resources department.

Students will start planting this Spring or early next fall in 2023.