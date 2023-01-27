Cascade High School Welcomes New Principal

Interim Cascade High School Principal Rudy Joya has earned a permanent position with the Cascade School District as Cascade High School's Principal.

Before stepping into the interim principal position last year, Joya was the Assistant Principal of Cascade High School between 2017-2022. Before that, he served as a Dean of Students and math teacher at Wenatchee High School.

He is currently serving as the Principal of Kodiak Virtual Academy and is the truancy board director for Cascade School District.

Joya has a Bachelor’s degree in Secondary Mathematics Education from Central Washington University, a Master’s Degree in Teacher Leadership from Walden University, and a principal certificate from Washington State University.