Two Cascade High School seniors are semi-finalists for the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program.

The Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction says Cruz Martinez and Caroline Menna are two of just nine high school senior semi-finalists from Washington State.

They were selected from a pool of over 6,000 candidates to move on to consideration for the final selection.

The U.S. Presidential Scholars Program selects approximately 4,000 program candidates based on SAT and ACT scores. A committee evaluates candidates based on academic achievement, personal characteristics, leadership and service activities, and an analysis of their essay. Approximately 650 candidates are named semifinalists.

The Commission on Presidential Scholars will review the applicants of all semifinalists and select up to 161 U.S. Presidential Scholars.

Presidential Scholars receive an all-expenses-paid trip to Washington D.C, including a White House ceremony where they are presented with a Presidential Scholars medallion. Presidential Scholars may receive financial aid in the form of scholarships, grants, or stipends depending on their field of study.