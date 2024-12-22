Cascade HS Students Nominated for Presidential Scholars Program

Cascade School District

Cruz Martinez and Caroline Menna (pictured above) have been chosen as nominees for the 2025 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program.

Both students attend Cascade High School in Leavenworth.

Principal James Swanson received the news from the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI). Nominees are evaluated on the following: commitment to learning, academic excellence, leadership, resilience and potential for future success.

State Superintendent Chris Reykdal was quick to congratulate Martinez and Menna, touting their achievements as positive reflections on their families and educators. (And themselves, of course!)

Nominations have been sent to the U.S. Department of Education, which will invite qualifying candidates to apply by January's end. Semifinalists will be announced in mid-April; by early May we'll know the finalists.

According to the DOE's website, "The U.S. Presidential Scholars Program was established in 1964, by executive order of the President, to recognize and honor some of our nation's most distinguished graduating high school seniors."

"In 1979, the program was extended to recognize students who demonstrate exceptional talent in the visual, creative and performing arts. In 2015, the program was again extended to recognize students who demonstrate ability and accomplishment in career and technical education fields. Each year, up to 161 students are named as Presidential Scholars, one of the nation's highest honors for high school students."

