Two Finalists for Cascade High School Principal Announced

Cascade School District's search for its next high school principal is down to two finalists.

Trever Summers is currently the principal at Haller Middle School in the Arlington School District. James Swanson is just next door to Cascade High School as the principal of Icicle River Middle School. Both candidates received their undergraduate degree from Washington State University and their master's degree from Grand Canyon University.

The two candidates will have their own daylong interview process Tuesday (Summers) and Thursday (Swanson) of next week. Each candidate's day will include an interview with the 9-person interview committee, a chance to meet CHS staff, a building tour, and then a series of forums.