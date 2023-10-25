Cascade, Quincy School Boards Honored In Statewide Awards

The Cascade and Quincy school boards are getting statewide recognition from a peer group.

Both are among the 34 school boards across the state to be named Boards of Distinction by the Washington State School Directors’ Association.

Cascade was named to the Small District Category while Quincy was named to the Medium District Category.

Both are now in the running for the in their respective categories, which will be announced next month.

The honor will be awarded to one school small, medium, and large school district based on the number of students they serve.

A panel of reviewers, comprising members from the Washington State Board of Education and various Educational Service Districts across the state, meticulously evaluated the applications and selected those that exceeded the established criteria.

The awards are meant to recognize school boards across the state that have demonstrated exceptional leadership and commitment to student success.