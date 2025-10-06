I've seen some weird UFO videos before, but this one might just take the cake. As clear as it is, the length of the video and the person taking the video's commentary show that this isn't a hoax. At least not one made by the cameraman.

What Was Seen Over The Skies Of Idaho & Utah

According to Scott C. Waring claims on UFO Sightings Daily, a weird "jellyfish" UFO was captured on video in the early morning on Tuesday, September 2nd, around Downey, Idaho.

The video to me doesn't appear to be "Jellyfish" shaped, but more like a blimp or a tied-up white-ish garbage bag. But I wouldn't say this is a blimp or something like a trash sack, and dismiss it. The movement is too steady and precise to be a bag. And I've never seen a blimp without markings. Then I saw the 2nd video, and whatever it is, it is weird.

Is it a UFO (or as the hip term now, "UAP")? I'd say yes, for the fact that it's (as of now) Unidentified, it appears to be Flying, and we see it, so it's an Object, a UFO.

Waring also captured video of an object that looks to be the same object, later that day in Bountiful, Utah (roughly 120 miles away).

"If it was a balloon, how could it stop on a windy day and hover ten minutes, then shoot away? Impossible, this was a UFO!" - Scott C. Waring.

