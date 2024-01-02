Major Events Are Coming to Washington State in January
Only a few days left before we start the hustle and bustle of 2024. It's looking like a pretty busy month in Washington state for the month of January. I mean, wow, we’re talking about major comedians rolling into town, large expos and trade shows, plus great live music.
We’ve got a cool lineup of notable Washington state events happening in January 2024. Take a peek at what's coming to Seattle, Spokane, Tacoma, Everett, Auburn, Yakima, Bellingham, Puyallup, and the Tri-Cities.
AUBURN
SEATTLE
- Harlem Globetrotters
Book of Mormon the Musical
- Bluey’s Big Play
- Seattle Wedding Show
- DJ Pauly D
- Jubal Fresh
- Tom Jones
- Cirque du Soleil Corteo
- October London
- Joe Hisaishi
- Seattle Kraken NHL Hockey Games
- Janeane Garofalo
EVERETT
Nate Bargatze
- Harlem Globetrotters
- Parker McCollum
- Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
- The Greater Everett MLK Community Celebration
SPOKANE
- Pink Martini
- Nate Bargatze
- Six the Musical
- WWE Supershow
- Harlem Globetrotters
- Bridal Festival
- Bryan Adams
- Parker McCollum
- Hinder
- Bobcat Goldthwait
- Spokane Wedding Expo
- Inland Northwest RV Show
The Spokane Boat Show
YAKIMA
- Collective Soul (Toppenish)
- Kimberly Perry (Toppenish)
- Poker Face: A Lady Gaga Tribute
Johnny Cash: The Official Concert Experience
- Candlelight: A Tribute to Taylor Swift
- Craig Gass
- Claws for Paws Crab Feed
- Roy Jones Championship Boxing (Toppenish)
- Bellydance with Sabra
TRI-CITIES (Pasco)
2024 Wedding Expo & Bridal Show (Pasco)
- Tri-Cities Sportsmen Show (Pasco)
- Tri-Cities Family Expo 2024 (Pasco)
TACOMA
- Monster Jam
- DL Hughley
- Tacoma Home & Garden Show
- Sheryl Underwood
Tacoma RV Show
- Dru Hill
- Pink Martini
- Cedric the Entertainer
- Tacoma Wedding Show
- Gabriel Rutledge
- Yamaneika Sanders
- Tip "T.I." Harris
BELLINGHAM
PUYALLUP
