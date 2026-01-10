An Oregon town released a nude but ‘tasteful’ calendar to help fund snowplows. Could this be in the future for Washington cities and towns? We have thoughts.

A Mild Washington Winter… So Far

At the time of this writing, we’re not even a month into winter, so we still have a ways to go (winter usually lasts for 3 months, with the first day being around December 21st). So far, when it comes to snow, we’ve been pretty lucky.

We’ve been blasted with rain and flooding, and that has been horrible, but in regards to snow, I hope it stays light (and I hope that I’m not jinxing us by talking about it, if I do… I apologize in advance). But I’ve already seen plow trucks driving throughout the Yakima Valley when there’s no snow.

I’m sure there is a reason for it (spreading sand, transporting something, etc.), but I remember in years past when we finally do get dumped on, we don’t have the budget to afford the plows.

Plowing For Nudes in Oregon

In Lakeview, Oregon, residents got the idea to create a tastefully nude calendar to help fund their town and help with snowplowing efforts within the Lakeview city limits, according to OregonLive.com.

They had their own “Calendar Girls” moment, but will a town in Washington decide one day to step up and dress down and have our own? Only time and state budgets will decide.

What are your thoughts on the matter? Would you go “tastefully nude” to help your city or town? might I show some nip for Naches, what about you? Tap the App and let us know.

