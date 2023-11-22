One of the recent scarier food recalls we’ve had involves Peaches, Plums, and Nectarines. It’s scary because it involves Listeria and has been linked to a death in California. The good news is that this DOES NOT FRESH FRUIT. Yes, NO FRESH FRUIT is at risk with this recall.

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) and Center for Disease Control (CDC) are in an ongoing investigation on non-organic peaches, plums, and nectarines sold from May 1st to November 15th of 2022 and from May 1st through November 15th of 2023. All the fruit is past its expiration date, but the concern is that it could be sitting in a consumer’s freezer.

The investigation started in August of 2018, and several cases have been identified and linked to the fruit sold nationwide in bags as well as individually with PLU stickers. The fruit was sold under HMC Farms, Signature Farms, as well as several others.



Even though the fruit was sold nationwide, illnesses have only been reported in 7 states: California, Colorado, Kansas, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, and Florida, and one death in California.

Symptoms of Listeria

You can notice symptoms of being sick within 2 weeks after eating contaminated food. On the mild side, symptoms may include fever, muscle aches, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and exhaustion. More severe symptoms include headache, confusion, stiff neck, convulsions, and loss of balance. If you have any of these symptoms of Listeria, consult your health care provider.

What if You Have The Recalled Fruit?

If you have any of the fruit in question stored in your freezer, you should properly dispose of the fruit and clean/sanitize any containers or surfaces that the fruit may have come into contact with. If you have peaches, plums, or nectarines that are frozen, and you are unsure if they are part of the recall, be safe and cautious and dispose of them as well.

For up-to-date information on the ongoing FDA investigation, click here. For a full list of affected fruit packaging, click here or visit CDC.gov.

