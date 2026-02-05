Washington Valentine’s Day Gifts You Might Want To Avoid
Before you know it, Valentine’s Day will be here, and you’ll be struggling to get something nice and beautiful for your partner. But certain things, you do NOT want to get. Learn from my mistakes below, especially in the flower department.
Chocolate’s A Good Idea, Right?!?
You can not go wrong with chocolate as a gift… well, yeah, you can, and I did, so be in the know before you take the life lesson of Forrest Gump and give them to your sweetie.
In my previous relationships, I’ve dropped the ball a few times when purchasing chocolates. One relationship (who, I’ll be blunt, was kind of psycho) accused me of trying to kill her because of a nut allergy.
We had only been dating for 2 months, and the way she took down the Christmas Candy, I didn’t think anything of it.
The other chocolate FUBAR that occurred around Valentine’s Day was because my valentine was on a diet. I knew of the diet, but a cheat day was allowed, so I figured the chocolate could be saved for that. Nope! I was accused of sabotaging the diet. That’s not what ended that relationship, though; it ended because CHEAT DAY became more than once a week, if you catch my drift.
My other Valentine's Day gift mess-up dealt with flowers. Can’t go wrong with roses! That’s what I thought, until a different woman I was dating made the connection that they were cut, so they would slowly die, like our relationship.
In buying the roses, I did learn about other flowers you should avoid when gifting for the big V-Day, especially if your partner reads into certain things. Check out this list!
